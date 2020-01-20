‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ Was My Biggest Reality Check: Karan

The director said that though K3G went down very well with the audience, there were many moments in the film that made him go WTF. Karan made a confession of sorts as he said: “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is the single biggest slap in my face and my biggest reality check. I made the same film as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, that’s what Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was. I took the storyline of Kabhi Kabhie and the family values of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and made this mush of a film.”

However, Karan added that Kareena Kapoor’s role as Poo/Pooja will always remain special: “Poo, OMG! You should go and check online. There are lines, memes and games on Poo, but at the time only Bebo and I loved her character. I am Poo, that's who I am, I wrote all the lines, picked the clothes, everything,” he said on the show.