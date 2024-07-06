Justin Bieber Performs Hits at Anant Ambani's Sangeet; Watch Inside Videos Here

On Friday evening, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted Bollywood who’s who at their sangeet night in Mumbai. One of the festivities’ highlights was pop sensation Justin Bieber taking to the stage at NMACC Mumbai to perform some of his biggest hits like ‘Baby’, ‘Sorry’, and ‘Peaches’.
In videos that surfaced online, he can be seen interacting with the crowd as many of them sang along to his songs. In one video he can also be seen vibing to the beats of his song ‘Where Are Ü Now’ with influencer Orry.
Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and cricketers like MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rohit Sharma attended the sangeet. At the sangeet, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also set the stage on fire with their performance on the song 'Show Me The Thumka' from the latter's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on 12 July at the Jio Convention Center in Mumbai.