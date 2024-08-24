ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Justin Bieber & Hailey Welcome First Child, Share Baby's Name

Justin and Hailey got married in an intimate ceremony in South Carolina in 2018.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey welcomed their first child on Saturday, 24 August. The singer took to Instagram to share the news, along with a picture of the baby's feet. Justin captioned the post, "Welcome home. Jack Blues Bieber."

Also Read

Anant-Radhika Wedding: Justin Bieber Posts Pics From Sangeet Ceremony

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In the comments section Hailey's best friend Kylie Jenner wrote, "I can't handle this little foot Jack Blues Bieber." Khloe Kardashian commented, "Jack blues! Congratulations! I love this tiny foot so so much." Actor Chris Pratt added, "Congrats guys! Love the name."

Justin and Hailey got married in an intimate ceremony in South Carolina in 2018.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Justin Bieber 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×