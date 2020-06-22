Accusing singer Justin Bieber of sexual assault, a woman tweeted on Saturday night, 20 June, saying that the incident occurred at an Austin, Texas, hotel on 9 March, 2014. The singer is denying the allegations and says he plans to take legal action.“My body felt unconscious,” the woman had tweeted. “I don’t want to go into detail about what happened next.” Bieber took to Twitter Sunday night to refute the allegations.“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” Bieber wrote.Justine Bieber attached links to news articles, along with screenshots of emails and lodging receipts along with his statements. He said he stayed at an Airbnb the night of 9 March 2014, and stayed the following night at the Westin.“As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez,” he tweeted.The singer also mentioned that he plans to take legal actions against these ‘false’ accusations. “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.