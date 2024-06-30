ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Junaid Khan Speaks About Whether He Is a 'Perfectionist' Like Dad Aamir

Junaid made his Hindi film debut with Netflix's Maharaj.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Aamir Khan's son Junaid made his film debut with Maharaj, which is streaming on Netflix. In a recent interview, Junaid spoke about how Aamir reacted after watching the film and whether he is a 'perfectionist' like his father.

Speaking about what Aamir thought about Maharaj Junaid told Puja Talwar, "No, I think he liked the film. But that is also…he likes everything. As an audience and when he watches something he wants to enjoy it, so he ends up liking it. Barring his own films where he’s not an audience.”

Junaid was also asked if he is a 'perfectionist' like his father. “I don’t think so. Everybody has to do their own thing. Life pans out differently for everybody. I’m on this journey, enjoying myself.”

Topics:  Junaid Khan   Maharaj 

