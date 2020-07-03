I Cried Till Saroj Ji Agreed to Choreograph ‘Karobaar’ Song: Juhi

In every department, her sense of her sensibilities was top notch. Whether it was the way she was taking the shot, what she was making you do in the shot or what she was probably guiding you as to how you can dress up or you know what you could look like in the shot. I mean for the song. She was superlative. My first time that I ever faced the camera for Yash ji was very soon after Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak had released or not, or it was still in the making. And I got called to do the guest appearance for Chandni.

First, of course, I remember doing a photoshoot for Yash ji, with the costume and everything, so he wanted to see the looks and everything beforehand. And then the first time I actually faced the camera was in Chandivali Studios, and it was for the song 'Lagi aaj sawan ki phir woh jhari hai'.