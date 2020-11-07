Johnny Depp Quits Fantastic Beasts, Loses ‘Wife Beater’ Case

Actor Johnny Depp said on Friday he is resigning from the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise after losing a libel case in Britain against a tabloid that called him a “wife beater.”

Depp took to Instagram, said that AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros movie studio had asked him to leave his role as villain Gellert Grindelwald. “I have respected and agreed to that request,” he said.

Warner Bros said in a statement that Johnny Depp will depart the Fantastic Beasts franchise and that the role of Grindelwald would be recast.