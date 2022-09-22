‘Chrissy Teigen and I Aren’t Trying To Create a Fake Persona’: John Legend
John Legend also talks about how he and wife Chrissy Teigen present their most authentic selves online.
Singer-musician John Legend's latest and eponymous album 'LEGEND' released on 9 September. He talked to The Quint about his musical journey, how he was raised surrounded by music, the songs on his album, his and wife Chrissy Teigen's decision to share parts of their life online, and more.
John Legend said, "I've poured my heart into this music and it really reflects who I am - all my influence, all my inspirations - and I think that's why I wanted to self-title the album."
Talking about the artists he collaborated with on the album, he said that he chose people he knew would 'add value' to the songs.
"When I wrote 'Love', I thought about Jazmine Sullivan as my duet partner; she was my first choice. And I just knew how soulful and what a great singer she is and she would make the song that much better."John Legend
Legend further talked about how he started meeting producers and other artistes once he started college and revealed how he met musician Kanye West through his roommate.
The singer-musician also played a game of 'Who's Most Likely To' and named the star he believes should win the 'Sexiest Person Alive' tag next.
Topics: Kanye West John Legend Chrissy Teigen
