John Krasinski Dons News Anchor Avtar, Delivers ‘Some Good News’
American actor John Krasinki has complied a series of heartening moments and released an episode namely Some Good News on a YouTube channel he specifically launched for this.
At the outset of the video, he shared that he always wondered why there wasn’t a show dedicated to good news.
He proceeded to say “Without question, we are all going through an incredibly trying time. But, through all the anxiety, through all the confusion, all the isolation (...) somehow, the human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away. Nowhere was that seen more powerfully than in the global healthcare community.”
John’s video shares the occurrence of a plethora of incidents which transpired in different parts of the world. These incidents ranged from people gathering to publicly applaud medical staff, to a woman saying yes to a proposal she received.
Known best for his role as Jim Halpert in a sitcom, The Office, John had taken to Twitter on 26 March and asked people to share good news and heartening moments. Repsonses to this tweet were replete with moments of joy people had experienced in their personal lives. People shared improvement in the health of their children, the news of their engagement and witnessing acts of kindness.
He had earlier taken to Facebook and shared that he, like many others during the global lockdown, was working from home. He added that he was working on “Some Good News.”
