John Krasinski Dons News Anchor Avtar, Delivers ‘Some Good News’

American actor John Krasinki has complied a series of heartening moments and released an episode namely Some Good News on a YouTube channel he specifically launched for this.

At the outset of the video, he shared that he always wondered why there wasn’t a show dedicated to good news.

He proceeded to say “Without question, we are all going through an incredibly trying time. But, through all the anxiety, through all the confusion, all the isolation (...) somehow, the human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away. Nowhere was that seen more powerfully than in the global healthcare community.”