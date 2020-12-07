John Cena Shares Ranveer Singh's Photo on Instagram; Actor Reacts

Here's what Ranveer Singh had to say.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
John Cena shared a photo of Ranveer on his Instagram.
i

WWE champion and Hollywood actor John Cena recently shared a picture of Ranveer Singh on his social media, which left the Bollywood actor amused.

Cena posted a picture of Ranveer posing with a fan, who is wearing a mask which has a line from Gully Boy's song 'Apna time aayega'.

The Hollywood star did not caption the photo though.

John Cena Shares Ranveer Singh's Photo on Instagram; Actor Reacts

Ranveer took to the comment section, dropped an emoji and wrote: "Kuch bhi (anything)."

John Cena Shares Ranveer Singh's Photo on Instagram; Actor Reacts
Also Read
Ranveer Wishes Deepika on Wedding Anniversary, Calls her 'Gudiya'
Ranveer Wishes Deepika on Wedding Anniversary, Calls her 'Gudiya'

Ranveer's friend Arjun Kapoor, had a comment, too. "Baba Baba Baba," he wrote.

John Cena Shares Ranveer Singh's Photo on Instagram; Actor Reacts

Fans too could not stop themselves from commenting on the picture shared by John Cena.

A user wrote: "John Cena DIL SE INDIAN". Another questioned: "Is this Account run by Ranveer Singh (?)"

"John Cena account is hacked by@ranveersingh," quipped a netizen.

"Cena's the most Indian Foreigner of 2020," joked a user.

(With inputs from IANS)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!