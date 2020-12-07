John Cena Shares Ranveer Singh's Photo on Instagram; Actor Reacts
Here's what Ranveer Singh had to say.
WWE champion and Hollywood actor John Cena recently shared a picture of Ranveer Singh on his social media, which left the Bollywood actor amused.
Cena posted a picture of Ranveer posing with a fan, who is wearing a mask which has a line from Gully Boy's song 'Apna time aayega'.
The Hollywood star did not caption the photo though.
Ranveer took to the comment section, dropped an emoji and wrote: "Kuch bhi (anything)."
Ranveer's friend Arjun Kapoor, had a comment, too. "Baba Baba Baba," he wrote.
Fans too could not stop themselves from commenting on the picture shared by John Cena.
A user wrote: "John Cena DIL SE INDIAN". Another questioned: "Is this Account run by Ranveer Singh (?)"
"John Cena account is hacked by@ranveersingh," quipped a netizen.
"Cena's the most Indian Foreigner of 2020," joked a user.
(With inputs from IANS)
