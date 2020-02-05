John Cena Surprises Fans With ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestant Asim’s Pic
Everyone knows about John Cena’s mysterious Insta game where he randomly posts pictures without any context. The most recent addition to that is a photo of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim. On 5 February, John Cena shared a photo of Asim dressed in a suit and bowtie.
Fans obviously took over the comments, declaring things like “I don't watch bb but ASIM is hot af”
Check out the post:
In September 2019, Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput was also featured on John Cena’s Instagram. In the photo, Sushant is standing with three army men. The photo, of course, has been shared with no context so there’s no way of guessing what Cena is implying.
Sushant responded to this gesture by commenting, “See you at WrestleMania 36”
WWE wrestler-turned-actor John Cena is the latest addition to the ensemble cast of upcoming ninth instalment in the Fast and Furious series of films. The Bumblebee star called coming on board the action franchise “a great opportunity.”
In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cena said he is happy to get a chance to work with Fast stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez.
“There are countless ways to describe the upside of an opportunity like this. They have a way of weaving this family narrative and making it a truly successful and globally reaching franchise. They’re also known for delivering the larger-than-life action and continue to outdo themselves, but they never shy away from story and the narrative that they’ve developed...”John Cena
