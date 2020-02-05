John Cena Surprises Fans With ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestant Asim’s Pic

Everyone knows about John Cena’s mysterious Insta game where he randomly posts pictures without any context. The most recent addition to that is a photo of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim. On 5 February, John Cena shared a photo of Asim dressed in a suit and bowtie.

Fans obviously took over the comments, declaring things like “I don't watch bb but ASIM is hot af”

Check out the post: