'Jodha Akbar' Actor Lokendra Singh Loses His Leg Due to High Diabetes

Lokendra added that he should have taken care of his health. "I wish I had taken precautions when my diabetes began about 10 years back. We actors don't have fixed timings when it comes to shooting. Erratic meal times and work stress affect our health adversely. I have received financial aid through CINTAA, and others actors have also been calling me up and motivating me", the actor told the publication.

Apart from Jodha Akbar, Lokendra has also featured in films such as Jagga Jasoos and Malaal.