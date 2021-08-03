'Jodha Akbar' Actor Lokendra Singh Loses His Leg Due to High Diabetes
Lokendra Singh Rajawat said that neglecting a corn on his foot led to him losing his leg.
Jodha Akbar and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat's leg has been amputated. Due to high stress, his blood sugar shooting up beyond dangerous levels, a report by The Times of India stated.
"I was working so well before the COVID pandemic hit. Then work started decreasing and there was a fair amount of financial stress at home as well. It began when I developed a corn on my right foot and neglected it. That became an infection and had spread throughout my body. I developed gangrene, and the only way to save myself was to get the infected leg amputated till the knee".Lokendra Singh Rajawat, Actor
Lokendra added that he should have taken care of his health. "I wish I had taken precautions when my diabetes began about 10 years back. We actors don't have fixed timings when it comes to shooting. Erratic meal times and work stress affect our health adversely. I have received financial aid through CINTAA, and others actors have also been calling me up and motivating me", the actor told the publication.
Apart from Jodha Akbar, Lokendra has also featured in films such as Jagga Jasoos and Malaal.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.