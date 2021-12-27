Jean-Marc Vallée, Director of ‘Dallas Buyers Club', Passes Away at 58

Writer, director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, known for works such as Dallas Buyers Club, Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies, has passed away at the age of 58. According to a report by Deadline, Vallée suddenly died in his cabin outside Quebec city, Canada. He is survived by his two children and three siblings.

In a statement, his producing partner Nathan Ross said, “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”