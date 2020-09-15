Watch: Jaya Bachchan Refuses To Wear Mask In Rajya Sabha

Bachchan further goes on to ask for the government's support to protect the reputation of the industry and take action against those speaking ill of the industry despite having made a career out of it.

She says, "Entertainment industry in our country which provides direct employment everyday to 5 lakh people and indirect employment to 5 million people. At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state and employment is at the worst level. In order to divert the attention of the people, we are being used to be flocked by the social media and the government's non-support. Such people who have made their name in the film industry have called it a gutter. I really disagree."

She concludes by saying that the government must support the entertainment industry, especially individuals being harassed because the entertainment industry always supports the government.