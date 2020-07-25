Jaya Bachchan Disturbed By Bike Racers Outside Jalsa, Calls Cops
Jaya Bachchan has complained to the Juhu police.
Jaya Bachchan recently complained to the Juhu police about the bike racing that goes on in the area around her house Jalsa, reported Midday. Bachchan has been experiencing sleepless nights due to the disturbance cause by bikers in her locality.
A police officer told the publication that they received a call from Bachchan between 11 pm and midnight a couple of days ago. Bachchan requested the police to come and take charge of the situation as the bikers were disturbing her. However, by the time the officers reached, the bikers had disappeared.
The Juhu police surveyed the CCTV cameras in the area and is trying to identify the bikers.
According to PS Wavhal, senior inspector of Juhu police station, the police has managed to find the bike numbers and are in the process of tracing them. So far what they've understood is that youngsters in the area take advantage of the empty streets at night and race with each other. Moreover, to prevent this from happening, regular nakabandi is happening in Juhu so as to ensure that nobod flouts the curfew that extends from 9 pm to 5 am.
Bachchan has reportedly been tolerating the noise and disturbance for almost a week.
When realised there seemed like there was no end to the situation, she decided to call on the cops.
Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan are currently admitted in Nanavati Hospital. They tested positive for COVID in early July.
(With inputs from Midday)
