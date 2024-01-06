Join Us On:
‘Request Media to Not Conjecture’: Karan Johar Amid Rumours Around ‘Dulhania 3'

Recently, it was rumoured that Janhvi Kapoor would replace Alia Bhatt in the 'Dulhania' franchise.

Karan Johar took to social media to ‘request members of the media to please not conjecture about the continuance of a franchise or the beginning of one’. The filmmaker posted a story that read, “Every morning I wake up to news that is not an official confirmation by Dharma productions... Would request members of the media to please not conjecture about the continuance of a franchise or the beginning of one! We will give details when the time and plans are formulated and fructified!”

He further wrote, “We are humbled by the excitement shown to our future films but would love to have accuracy instead of speculation... Respectfully, Karan Johar."

Recently, it was rumoured that Janhvi Kapoor would replace Alia Bhatt in Dulhania 3. Bhatt starred in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania alongside Varun Dhawan and both films were produced by Johar’s Dharma Productions. 

Filmmaker Karan Johar most recently directed the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He is also producing Mr and Mrs Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, and Vasan Bala’s next Jigra led by Alia Bhatt. 

Topics:  Varun Dhawan   Alia Bhatt   Karan Johar 

