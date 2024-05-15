'Both Shoulders Dislocated In Mr & Mrs Mahi Cricket Training': Janhvi Kapoor

She said, “There was a lot of hard work that went behind the film. I have prepared for almost 2 years. I was probably shooting ‘Mili’ or ‘Good Luck Jerry’ when I started taking cricket lessons. Our director is a purist – he wanted me to become a cricketer. He did not want any cheating, that we would cover up using VFX or there would be half-hearted effort.”

“I have suffered quite a few injuries too. Both my shoulders were dislocated. But credit to our director and my coaches – Abhishek Nayyar and Vikrant – who have worked so hard. I used to feel like giving up, my body used to give up, but I was motivated by them. Whenever I saw Sharan Sharma’s vision and passion, I used to feel angry and frustrated, but we have reached here afterall.”