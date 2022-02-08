Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Sharma Among Members of Exclusive Dating App 'Raya': Report
'Raya' came into the public eye after a woman on TikTok claimed she matched with Ben Affleck on the app.
The extremely exclusive dating app ‘Raya’ has made its way to the Indian elite. Unlike regular dating apps, Raya requires potential users to fill an application and they are then vetted. After vetting, candidates are either accepted, rejected, or placed on a waitlist. The Indian Express reported that Lisa Mishra, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Neha Sharma are members of Raya.
Raya offers exclusivity and privacy to its elite clientele and all candidates must follow a strict code of conduct and adhere to the app’s terms and conditions. The app’s website mentions that anybody violating the above is removed from the app.
Among the app’s features is the ‘hide’ feature, “We created a “hide” feature and encourage members to utilize it at any time if they aren’t comfortable for any reason. Doing so will preserve conversations you’ve had with other members but will prevent any new members from seeing your profile,” the website informs.
The website adds, “Your comfort, safety, and trust in our community are the things we care most about, and we will never compromise that.” The New York Times reported, “Users who take screen shots receive a stern pop-up message, and disclosing information about other members is strongly discouraged.”
The app came into the public eye after a woman posted a TikTok claiming that Ben Affleck sent her a video on Instagram after she unmatched with him on Raya.
“Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake, so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram,” she captioned the video. In the video, a man could be heard saying, “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me.”
While the veracity of her claim is in question, the TikTok went viral and piqued everyone’s interest in the uber-exclusive Raya. Some of the actors known to be on Raya are Demi Lovato, John Mayer, Channing Tatum, Cara Delevingne, and Lizzo, The Indian Express reported.
The app isn’t limited to actors and musicians. Raya founder Daniel Gendelman said he “tried to solve a big problem for a small amount of people” with the app.
