Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Sharma Among Members of Exclusive Dating App 'Raya': Report

Raya offers exclusivity and privacy to its elite clientele and all candidates must follow a strict code of conduct and adhere to the app’s terms and conditions. The app’s website mentions that anybody violating the above is removed from the app.

Among the app’s features is the ‘hide’ feature, “We created a “hide” feature and encourage members to utilize it at any time if they aren’t comfortable for any reason. Doing so will preserve conversations you’ve had with other members but will prevent any new members from seeing your profile,” the website informs.