Be it My Mom or Sushant, the Audience Found an Ownership: Janhvi

Janhvi Kapoor has revealed what she feels about the media uproar over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, similar to what happened after her mother, actor Sridevi's demise.

The Gunjan Saxena actor said, in an interview to Bollywood Hungama, that the loss of such actors feels very personal to the audience. "I think when you are an actor and when you have done the kind of work my mom has done, Sushant has done, the way he touched people’s lives. Especially in the case of Indian audiences, I feel there is a sense of ownership for actors. They really own you. The way they love you in this country I don’t think that any actor in any other country gets that kind of love. So I understand that the feeling of loss is very personal.”