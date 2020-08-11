Be it My Mom or Sushant, the Audience Found an Ownership: Janhvi
Janhvi reacted to the uproar over Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Janhvi Kapoor has revealed what she feels about the media uproar over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, similar to what happened after her mother, actor Sridevi's demise.
The Gunjan Saxena actor said, in an interview to Bollywood Hungama, that the loss of such actors feels very personal to the audience. "I think when you are an actor and when you have done the kind of work my mom has done, Sushant has done, the way he touched people’s lives. Especially in the case of Indian audiences, I feel there is a sense of ownership for actors. They really own you. The way they love you in this country I don’t think that any actor in any other country gets that kind of love. So I understand that the feeling of loss is very personal.”
"The only way I can explain it to myself is that maybe they have not been able to come to terms with that loss. And that can give way to many things."Janhvi Kapoor
She further added, “ People react differently. I personally don’t think anything comes out of negativity, aggression, and speculations. In fact, more often than not it is hurtful. But you just have to keep on believing that what is right will prevail.”
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.