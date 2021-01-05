Janhvi Kapoor Buys Rs 39 Crore Apartment in Juhu: Report

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has bought an apartment in Mumbai's Juhu Vile Parle Scheme area, as per a report by Square Feat India. Kapoor has apparently paid Rs 39 crore for the apartment. Currently, Janhvi is living with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi in the Lokhandwala neighbourhood.

The report also states that Janhvi's apartment is spread across three floors (14th, 15th and 16th) in complex named Araya Building. The actor reportedly finalised the deal on 7 December and registered the apartment with the Department of Registration and Stamps three days later. The Square Feat India report adds that a stamp duty of Rs 78 lakhs has also been paid.