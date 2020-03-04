Janhvi Kapoor Attends Sridevi’s Prayer Meet in Chennai
Boney Kapoor and his daughter Janhvi recently attended Sridevi’s prayer meet in Chennai. Both of them shared some memorable moments with family members. Janhvi took to Instagram to post some photos, captioning them as, “Wish you were here.”
Janhvi can be seen sharing a hearty laugh with some women. She was dressed in a traditional South Indian attire.
Some other photos are also circulating on the Internet.
As part of her Instagram story, Janhvi later shared an adorable childhood picture of Sridevi where the late actor looks like a boy in a shirt, shorts and a hat.
On Sridevi’s second death anniversary, Janhvi took to Instagram to remember her mother. Sridevi passed away on 24 February 2016. Janhvi posted a photo from her childhood. In the black and white photo, young Janhvi and Sridevi are lying on the couch.
She captioned it, “Miss you everyday.”
