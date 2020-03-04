Janhvi Kapoor Attends Sridevi’s Prayer Meet in Chennai

As part of her Instagram story, Janhvi later shared an adorable childhood picture of Sridevi where the late actor looks like a boy in a shirt, shorts and a hat.

On Sridevi’s second death anniversary, Janhvi took to Instagram to remember her mother. Sridevi passed away on 24 February 2016. Janhvi posted a photo from her childhood. In the black and white photo, young Janhvi and Sridevi are lying on the couch.

She captioned it, “Miss you everyday.”