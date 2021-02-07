‘The Good Place’ Actor Threatened for Supporting Farmers’ Protests

British actor Jameela Alia Jamil, who is popular for playing the role of Tahani Al-Jamil in the fantasy comedy series The Good Place, says she is receiving death and rape threats for supporting the farmers’ protests in India. In an Instagram post Jamil writes, “I have repeatedly spoken about the farmers in India over the past few months and what is happening there at the moment, but each time I do I am met with death and rape threats...”

In her post Jamil also mentions, “I am a human being who has some limitations as to what I can handle. I do however maintain my solidarity is of course with the farmers in India and everyone fighting for their rights during this protest.”

Jamil is amongst several international celebrities including singer Rihanna who have spoken in favour of the farmers’ protest that has been ongoing in India over the past several months. Take a look at Jameela Jamil’s Instagram post below: