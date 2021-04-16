Jaideep Ahlawat On How He Selects Scripts Post Paatal Lok Success
Jaideep Ahlawat talks about censorship in online streaming platforms.
The trailer for Netflix's anthology Ajeeb Daastaans dropped recently and it's quite gripping. The ensemble cast includes Konkona Sen Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Shefali Shah among others, and the stories explore jealousy, entitlement, and toxicity in relationships.
Shashank Khaitan's Majnoo, one of the four stories in Ajeeb Daastaans, stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The story sets out to tell the tale of a complex marriage. Ahlawat plays Babloo in the short film and Fatima plays Leepakshi.
The Quint spoke to Jaideep and Shashank, who said that a short film format is no different, the only challenge is that the character development has to happen at a faster pace.
Jaideep also said that he is overwhelmed with scripts that are coming to him after the success of Paatal Lok. "Sometimes it's hard to keep track because I get one or two scripts every day. I try to give it to someone who has the same sensibilities as me when reading something. There are scripts that come to me that have no logic but they are just there, so I don't have to go through those," says Ahlawat.
