Jacqueline Distributes Meals as Part of a COVID Relief Initiative

"I was truly humbled and inspired to visit Mumbai @rotibankfdn today, which is run by former Mumbai police commissioner Mr. D Sivanandan. Roti Bank has prepared and distributed meals to millions of hungry people till date, even during the pandemic. They are the perfect example of what #kindnessbrigade aspires to do and I am honored to be of help to them during these times," she further wrote.

She'd earlier announced the launch of her foundation YOLO as an initiative to 'create and share stories of kindness'. "In these challenging times, the Yolo Foundation has partnered with several NGOs to help in whichever way we possibly can," read the caption.