Jacqueline Fernandez Tells Arjun Kapoor How She Deals With Online Hate

When asked about the ‘meanest thing’ Jacqueline had heard about herself, she said, “I read things about myself…how terrible I sound, how terrible my accent is and how I speak Hindi, bad criticism on how I look,” to which Arjun responded, “You understand Hindi, you speak Hindi. You’ve grown up outside the country so the accent can’t be controlled beyond a point.”

Talking about how she deals with the criticism and focuses on her work, Jacqueline Fernandez said, “I kind of take it like positively. Then I feel like maybe there is room for improvement. There is some criticism where you’re like, ‘Okay this person is just being nasty’, but some places I’m like maybe I can improve in this department.”

Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez starred together in Bhoot Police which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam. The horror comedy, directed by Pavan Kirpalani stars Arjun and Saif as two ghostbusters, and it released on 10 September on Disney+ Hotstar.

Jacqueline also stars in Bachchan Pandey, Attack, Kick 2, and Ram Setu. Arjun also has Kuttey and Ek Villian Returns lined up.