He Justified the Word 'Legend': Jaaved Pays Tribute to Jagdeep

Legendary actor and comedian, Jagdeep breathed his last on Wednesday, 8 July. He died at the age of 81 and was hugely popular for the variety of roles he played in various films.

His son and actor Jaaved Jaaferi took to Twitter to express gratitude to everyone who 'shared the pain of his departure with love and appreciation.'

Recalling Jagdeep's journey into the industry after partition, Jaaved wrote, "From 10 to 81, all he breathed and lived was film. After losing his father at 7 and losing everything else that existed of a good life after the partition, it was a head to head combat with poverty and survival on the footpath’s of Mumbai. An 8 yr old with his mother thrown head first into the ocean. It was either sink or swim. So he swam."