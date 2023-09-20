'I’d Love to Do 5 Films a Year But I Do 2 to Balance Work & Motherhood': Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s highly anticipated thriller film Jaane Jaan is based on the bestselling mystery novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', the film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.
The cast and director of the film took some time out to speak to The Quint about the suspense thriller, their equation with each other and more.
Kareena Kapoor spoke about balancing her life as a mother and actor. She also got candid about the support she receives from her, husband and actor, Saif Ali Khan, to bring up their children.
She needs a strong heart. A lot of sacrifices do happen because you miss a lot of moments with your children. Like yesterday, I was at work, and Taimur was not well. So I don't know what to do. I wanted to focus while also being with him. There are a lot of sacrifices that do happen that people don't talk about. And a strong mind. And also the support I receive from my husband. And although people refrain from talking about the help we receive from the staff, without whom it would not be possible to work.
Sujoy Ghosh also opened up about the preconceived notions about the actors. He said:
What surprised me that all three actors were fearless. They did not care about anything else but the characters. So whatever it took to be the character they became. It takes a lot to be so fearless with a character.
