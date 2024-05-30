‘I’ve Made a Career Out of Being Criticised for My Choices’: Malaika Arora

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, the actor said, “Everybody works very hard and puts in loads of efforts to make their brand, and nobody is looking for a short cut. But, if you see my entire trajectory, I’ve made a career out of being criticised and trolled for my choices, for the person that I am, what I wear, for everything. So, it has been a part of my entire career, and hence, I’m very immune to it.”

She also added, "I will engage with them (trolls) the day I feel that it needs to be addressed and if I feel somebody is going after someone close to me or my near ones or dear ones, my loved ones, then of course, it requires me to stand up and say something. Otherwise, I won’t waste my time, energy, my breath and my sanity. I don’t think it’s worth it."

Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Ja.