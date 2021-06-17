What Could Be Better?: Divya on Sheer Qorma's International Award
'Sheer Qorma' won the Grand Jury Award at the Asparilla International Film Festival.
Sheer Qorma actor Divya Dutta is elated at the recognition the film is getting in India, and also the international stage. The film recently won the Grand Jury award at the Asparilla International Film Festival, Florida.
Divya told Hindustan Times, "The feeling is, of course, of elation. In the times we’re living in, this kind of news is very welcome. We were sure the film would work. While shooting something, you know what the project is capable of. We patiently waited for the right time. Also, it’s Pride Month, what could be better than our film getting a great launch."
Divya believes that the India film industry has only recently started making better films about the LGBTQIA+ community. She said, “Abhi toj jaake sundar films banni shuru hui hain. (We've only now started making good films) Earlier, there only used to be one or two, like Fire (1996), which had to face resistance."
"Now, we have Aligarh (2015), Kapoor & Sons (2016), which hit home so beautifully. There’s the web show Made in Heaven as well. Appreciation comes from the West, where it’s no big deal. We’re more conservative in our thinking. We’re getting there to acknowledge ourselves. But we shouldn’t underestimate ourselves."Divya Dutta to Hindustan Times
Divya opened up about her experience of working with director Faraz Ansari. She revealed that Ansari had written the character of 'Saira' with her in mind.
"He has a great aesthetic sense and has presented the film very beautifully--be it a mother-daughter relationship between Shabana Azmi ji and me, or the relationship between my partner Swara and me," she said to ETimes.
She added that working with Swara was easy due to the comfort the duo share with each other. Calling Swara a 'marvelous actor', she said, "She is full of life and a marvelous actor! We had some amazing scenes together and had a lot of fun doing them. I am glad it was her because she made me really comfortable. I did feel like it was our story."
Sheer Qorma is an Indian LGBTQIA+ themed short starring Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, and Swara Bhaskar. The film revolves around a queer woman and a non-binary person's relationship and their journey for acceptance.
