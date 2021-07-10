It's a Boy For Harbhajan Singh & Geeta Basra
Cricketer Harbhajan SIngh and actor Geeta Basra welcome a baby boy.
Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh have been blessed with a baby boy. Sharing the news on Twitter the cricketer wrote, "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support."
Harbhajan and Geeta got married in 2015 and had their first child, Hinaya in 2016.
Geeta shared the happy news on Instagram with a short video.
Earlier this year the couple announced their second pregnancy with a picture featuring daughter Hinaya holding a T-shirt which read , "Soon to be big sister."
