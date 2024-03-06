'It Was Really Exciting': Aryan Khan On Directing Dad Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan told the fashion magazine, "It's always a pleasure and a learning experience. People talk about his work ethic, but experiencing it first-hand was really exciting. He has a wealth of knowledge, which makes my job easier. Some things that would take me some time to wrap my head around were seamless for him. Our brand is edgy, so he's around to keep some semblance of sanity and respectability, otherwise, there could be too much madness."

"Because we are an age-agnostic brand, I think we have an interesting balance: I have a more contemporary way of thinking; my father brings a dose of maturity into it. Having perspectives from both ends allows the brand to align with our collective vision as well, which is to appeal and cater to everyone, from a 10-year-old to a 70-year-old," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan is currently directing a show that will feature Bobby Deol in the lead role. The news was confirmed by the actor on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 8, last year.