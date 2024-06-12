'Ishq Vishq Rebound' Actor Jibraan On Playing Shah Rukh & Kajol's Son In 'K3G'

The trailer launch of Ishq Vishq Rebound, starring Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Pashmina Khan, and Naila Grewal took place in Mumbai on 11 June. During the event, the stars were asked a number of questions where they interacted with their fans.
Jibraan Khan was asked about his role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, where he played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son.
Jibraan answered the source from Indian Express and said, "It’s been an honour and privilege to have played their child at such a young age. The amount of love which I got all these years is unconditional. Even today people give me that love. I just hope it continues with Ishq Vishk Rebound and Insha Allah whatever else happens in life. There is no pressure, but too much love."
Rohit was asked about being compared with Shahid Kapoor by a source from Indian Express to which he said, "The comparisons have already begun. It started with the title track. It is an honour to be compared to somebody as legendary as Shahid Kapoor. I have been a huge fan of him over the years, especially with Ishq Vishk. I remember watching him dance to the title track. I have been in awe of how amazing a dancer he has been. Over the years, he has proven himself to be a phenomenal actor too."
He further added, "I take the comparisons in the right spirit because I don’t have the pressure that I am trying to fill his shoes. Deep down I feel very happy that somebody is comparing me. If I have to choose between Rohit and Shahid, I will always choose Shahid."
Jibraan Khan has worked as a child actor in many films including Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Bade Dilwala and Rishtey. Rohit Saraf has starred in The Sky Is Pink, Mismatched, Woh Bhi Din The, Kamali from Nadukkaveri and many more. Ishq Vishq Rebound is directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari and is set to release on 21 June 2024.
