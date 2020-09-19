Ishaan Khatter Tears After Seeing Mom Neelima In ‘Dolly Kitty..’
‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’ is streaming on Netflix.
On 18 September, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare released on Netflix. Starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, the film has been directed by Alankrita Srivastava. The film also stars Neelima Azeem, who is the mother of Ishaan Khatter.
Taking to Instagram, Ishaan penned a heartfelt note about his mother's performance in the film. He wrote about how watching Neelima Azeem's scene made him cry.
"I saw my mother on screen today in#dollykittyaurwohchamaktesitare.
You are beautiful as ever mom. Such intricacy and delicateness. Such humaneness. I can’t explain what watching this single scene did to me. I cried like a baby after watching it. It’s always lovely to see wonderful people coming together for a film but this time it’s personal. My mother made an appearance for one scene and moved me to tears.
Best of luck and congratulations on the release to the entire team of the film @alankrita601@bhumipednekar@konkona@vikrantmassey87@aamirbashirand all others!"
Take a look:
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare also stars Vikrant Massey, Kubbra Sait, and Amol Parashar.
Ishaan Khatter is the son of Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter. He is currently preparing for his upcoming release Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday. He made his debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds and acted in Dharma Productions' Dhadak with Janhvi Kapoor. Khatter also starred in A Suitable Boy, an adaptation of the novel of the same name, directed by Mira Nair.
