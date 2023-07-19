Is Taapsee Pannu Planning a Roast Session For Her 36th Birthday?

Taapsee Pannu is going to celebrate her 36th birthday on 1 August. Rumour has it that the actor has planned something special for the occasion.
According to sources, the Naam Shabana actor will be hosting a hilarious roast session exclusively for herself to entertain her fans.
The source further told The Quint, "Well, it takes a truly daring individual to subject themselves to playful criticism on their special day. But Taapsee Pannu, with her fearless attitude, is ready to face the jesters head-on.
"Not only is Taapsee Pannu a versatile actress, but she's also an expert in keeping her fans entertained. Choosing to be roasted on her own special day is a bold move that reflects her unique personality," the source added.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Dunki, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Woh Ladki Hain Kahaan.
