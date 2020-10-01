Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Calls For Legalizing CBD Oil in India

“London revist looking at his hospital room from outside like everytime I did while he was there #walkingalone #wishyouwerethere #cancerpain #LegalizeCBDoilinindia”, Sutapa Sikdar wrote on Instagram.

CBD oil has been discussed recently in relation to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death after alleged chats between Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha were leaked. A number of reports categorised CBD oil as drugs.

Some time back, singer Sona Mohapatra had shared her experience. “The TV stories feel like a farce esp CBD oil and ganja and Whatapp chats being talked about with such fervour. I discovered what the former was when my sister went through multiple surgeries for cancer last year. Was told of how magical the healing and pain alleviating this could be for her recovery. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find any easily in Mumbai. Cannabis has been the base of all Ayurveda till the British banned it I’ve learnt, thus taking away most of its efficacy," she wrote.