'Irrfan Khan Would Have Collaborated With Diljit Dosanjh': Wife Sikdar Sutapa

Sikdar also imaged a conversation with the late actor. Their interaction revolved around admiration for Diljit Dosanjh's performance in Amar Singh Chamkila and how Irrfan would want to work in Fahadh Faasil in a Malayalam movie.

She wrote, "He would be coming home mostly in 2024 straight from the shoot and would be petting our cat and reading.

Me: you have to see chamkila

He: would not have looked up immediately( never did while he was reading)

Me: he is sooo good.. I loved his performance.

He: Accha? Who?

Me: Arre yaar Diljit Dosaanj.. he is so not structured and all heart.. he makes me feel.

He: (now looking at me) Accha.. you think he is that good!!

Me: yes!!! You and he should work together it will be magic you should play a Sardar again after quissa and two brother kind of story..

He: hummm (his phone rings ) hey dinu (Dinesh Vijayan) yaar yeh sutapa Bol rahi hai Diljit dosanj bahut Accha hai..

Me: Accha nehi bahut Accha..

He: Haan yaar let’s do something .. let’s do something on punjabi sufi poets.. main dekhta hoon Aaj chamkila.

He would be listening on his head phone as he enters .. Arre yaar sutup kya likha hai irshaad ne ..( he loved Irshad kamil) ufff khatarnaak..

suna hai tumne vida karo .. what a song .. He and his manager manpreet are sitting and he is saying get me a Malayali film. I want to work with this director where Fahad Fasil is there. Yaar I am forgetting the name I am telling you if Bollywood doesn’t mend its way etc etc .. I will do a Malayali film! This is what mostly we will be talking in 2024."