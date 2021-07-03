Dubai Return: Babil Announces Release Date for Irrfan's Unreleased Film

The movie had its world premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival. It was then also showcased at the International Film Festival of India the year it was completed. Its Indian release is courtesy the Bandra Film Festival who will publish the movie on their YouTube channel.

Despite being showcased in 2005, the film's theatrical release was cancelled. Producer Manya Patil Seth told Scroll, "I would love to release the film, it’s my great desire to do so. One has been trying to release it over the years."

Manya added that the film's release was interrupted because of technical and legal reasons at the time.