One month after Irrfan Khan's passing away, his wife Sutapa Sikdar posted a message remembering the actor on her Facebook page. Sutapa took inspiration from a verse by Rumi and wrote: ''Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about."It's just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again.She also shared two photographs of Irrfan along with her message.Irrfan passed away on the morning of 29 April at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor had been battling cancer for the last two and a half years. After his passing away, his wife Sutapa had shared a message for all his fans, friends and well-wishers. A part of the message read, "How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It's a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve."Irrfan's sons, Babil and Ayaan have also been posting memories of their father on their social media accounts.