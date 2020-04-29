Salaam Irrfan! A Warrior to the Last

Initially, Irrfan’s most high-profile project was an artsy one, Govind Nihalani’s Drishti (1990), in the company of Dimple Kapadia and Shekhar Kapoor. Enacting the third end of the triangle – a semi-classical singer who disrupts the marriage – he was restrained to the point of going unnoticed.

That’s when I’d sought my first interview with him, and he had politely requested, “Please don’t make me out to be a villain. Or I could get hopelessly typecast,” and had smiled, “At least, I’ve got a break. Now it depends on whether Drishti connects with the discerning audience at least.”

In fact, Drishti is quite emblematic of his fringe-dweller phase. Close to a decade later, when his career began advancing, he dropped Khan and went by the name of Irrfan in the credit titles. The extra ‘r’ was added to Irfan, presumably for numerological reasons, a common rite in Mumbai showbiz.

Ironically, the name – Sahabzaade Irfan Ali Khan -- he was born with in a Muslim Pathan family – would sit perfectly on him today. No one can keep an actor of grit and determination down for too long. From Beach Residency, a Madh island apartment, he had moved to a cool interior-decored room in Oshiwara.

Sahabzaade, never mind the trappings of stardom, remained tentative and humility personified. When a photographer asked him to wear Ray-Bans and throw swag for a photo-session, he had laughed, “Arre, for once I’m being told to pose like a hero. I’m just an actor…take candids by natural light if you don’t mind.”

At Madh island, directors Sudhir Mishra and Ketan Mehta, and Deepti Naval were among the 53-year-old actor’s neighbours. Producer-director Anjali Bhushan, also a neighbour, remembers him as “a no-hassles guy..he would give quite a few sane inputs at the society meetings. He would be obsessive about two things: swimming in the pool regularly and spending time with his family.”