(Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 on Wednesday, 29 April. This story has been republished from The Quint's archives to mark the actor's death.)Be it Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan or even (husband) Saif Ali Khan - Veere Di Wedding star Kareena Kapoor has worked with them all on the big screen. However, she feels most "privileged" to work with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium, Kareena confessed in an interview to IANS.Kareena will be playing the small yet significant part of a police officer in Angrezi Medium, which is a sequel to Irrfan’s 2017 hit comedy Hindi Medium.Asked about how she is preparing for the role, Kareena had this to say.“Oh God, I am super excited for this film. I have worked with all the Khans -- Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir and Saif. But for me, it is an honour and privilege to work with Irrfan Khan.”Kareena Kapoor"He is the pioneer, one of the finest actors among all the Khans if I may say, and he is the biggest Khan for me. So, I had to tick that box of acting with Irrfan Khan. I know it is a small role but that does not matter. I know I am too excited, and I am really looking forward to this one," she addedKareena will start shooting for the film from May 15. It also features Radhika Madan and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.Kareena recently wrapped up shooting the Akshay Kumar-starrer Good News, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.Speaking of Diljit, he has not been shy about his admiration for international reality TV star Kylie Jenner, and recently made a song titled "Kylie+Kareena". Kareena, who worked with him earlier in Udta Punjab, feels overwhelmed.“Diljit wrote the song and I am humbled and touched. He is a fine actor, really. Our first outing was Udta Punjab, which was a serious and intense story. That film was special but Good News is different as it is slightly in the comedy zone. So, it is easy to watch. But we really have a good story,”Kareena KapoorWhile Kareena is "okay" with the attention that her son - two year old Taimur Ali Khan draws, she says what she dislikes is "when people call him a star"."He is not... he is the child of star parents. He has to be an achiever in the future. But for now, let him live free," she said.