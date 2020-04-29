Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 in Mumbai Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, was admitted to the hospital recently. According to reports, his health suddenly deteriorated as a result of which he was admitted to the hospital located in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb immediately.The news of his passing away came as a shock to the nation and the film industry. The Quint interviewed actors Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal during the time of the release of Irrfan’s last film Angrezi Medium.Irrfan’s will and courage to fight was no less than philosophy. He would never let anyone know of his illness. When you see the film (Angrezi Medium) you will see his passion and dedication.Deepak Dobriyal, ActorRadhika Madan recalls meeting Irrfan for the first time during the readings for Angrezi Medium. “For me, he was like my dad on the set. I would play with his hair, crack jokes. I would always sit and question him and ask him tips about acting,” Radhika Madan recalls. He created that comfort for me. He would make us feel comfortable. “Irrfan sir was so funny on the set. Deepak sir and Irrfan sir would go on and on with the fun on the set and our director Homi would also fall laughing,” Radhika told The Quint.“I studied him as much as I could. He’s an institution in himself,” says Radhika. She adds that she would ask Irrfan Khan for tips whenever she could. “We were shooting the first scene together for Angrezi Medium where I get a call saying that I have to go to London. And after we got done with it, Irrfan sir and I were returning from the bus and he told me how he performed the scene thinking Deepak Dobriyal was an acquaintance and not his brother,” says Radhika.