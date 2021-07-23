Ira Khan On Her Mom Giving Her a Sex Education Book When She Hit Puberty
In her latest Instagram post, Ira Khan speaks about accepting one's body.
In her latest Instagram post, Ira Khan spoke about how she received a sex education book from her mother and film producer Reena Dutta when she hit puberty.
Tagging her venture Agatsu Foundation Ira wrote, "I don't think I've ever looked at myself entirely before. My mom gave me a sexual education book when I hit puberty and it had asked me to look at myself in a mirror, but I didn't get around to doing it. My body has also changed so much in general. Have a long way to go."
She added in her caption, "Be curious".
In May this year, Aamir Khan's daughter announced the launch of Agatsu Foundation, to aid mental health support and foster body awareness programmes and training to promote self actualization. A video posted on the foundation's official Instagram page spoke about the company's purpose. ""Questions. All of us have them! Large, small, same but different, and many unanswered. But, what if there was an initiative, a community of people just like you; who could take this journey of questions we call life and make it a bit simpler, a little bit less lonely. Facilitate you to make your life a little bit better - whatever that may mean for you," the caption on the video. read.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.