It's Not Easy Being Deepika Padukone in India: Vikrant Massey

Ya, I started off with television. I very precisely even remember when. One Diwali evening, I was out with friends having dinner at this beautiful place called ‘Out of the Blue’, which is at Pali Hill in Bombay. And Diwali night, it was packed and we were there. My friends and I had just started earning so we wanted to treat ourselves. Outside the washroom area, I bumped into a lady named Dipti Kalwani. She was the creative head for one of the shows for Star Plus and she told me that I really want you to come and audition for us. We are making a television show. I honestly did not pay too much heed to it at that time because I was really enjoying my stint with SDIPA. So I went and met them and they told me that I will be paid such and such amount of money per episode, I was like ‘wow’. I was like 'My father is not making so much money that I am being offered'. So I immediately lapped it up and there were reasons for me to take it up. If we specifically talk about ‘Balika Vadhu’, that show also happened accidentally. I was called to play a cameo for three months, and people liked it so much that I ended up doing that character for two-and-a-half years. I was very lucky to be privy and watch these stalwarts like Anup Soni, Surekha Sikri, Satyajit Sharma and Rajendra Gupta and all these guys. They are veterans when it comes to theatre. There was an unsaid understanding between all these senior guys that no one got their phones on the set. So it was ingrained in me and I realised those few hours that we see as screen time today, that those few hours are so crucial for us while we were away on our phones. That became my discipline on the set, even today. The floor where I am shooting on, where the camera and set up is, I don’t carry my phone. Television is a daily medium. You have to make 20 minutes of edited footage a day, which is a hundred minutes a week. So you’re making a film every week. You really don’t have the time and the leisure to sit and prepare. There are times when we get the script straight on the set and you’ll get just two or three takes.