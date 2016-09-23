Prem Chopra Turns 86: 'Nobody Offers You Free Lunches in Bollywood'

“Prem Naam Hai Mera, Prem Chopra.”

One dialogue, and you know we are talking about none other than one of the most iconic baddies of Hindi cinema. But beyond the mask of the villain, Chopra is a man of affable laughs, measured words, and a life lived with honesty and hard work. And a meeting with him at his Pali Hill house can take you back to the time when films were less of monetary projects, and more about sincere collaboration. Here are a few excerpts from an exclusive interview with the actor, marking his birthday:

Q: You have completed over 50 years in the industry. What do you attribute your success to?

Prem Chopra: Well, I have done about 400 films and that is the result of being very involved in my craft, by being very honest and hardworking. I attribute my success to these factors. I got the love of millions of people in India, and wherever I go, in India or abroad, people recognise me and they love my work. That is the best of all achievements.