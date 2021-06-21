Int'l Yoga Day: Bollywood Shows How Yoga is Our Body's Best Friend
Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra & other actors post photos & videos of them practicing yoga.
On International Yoga Day, a number of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to reiterate the benefits of yoga and encourage fans to take it up. Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam, Karisma Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amitabh Bachchan and other actors shared posts on this day, and also spoke about their favourite asanas.
Alia Bhatt shared a video of some of the asanas she practices. "Happy happy yoga day", Alia captioned the video.
Kareena shared a photo of her doing yoga and also spoke about when she took it up. "For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people. On that note, I'm going to #StretchLikeACat and hope you do too", the actor wrote.
Malaika Arora termed yoga as a 'way of life'. She posted a video on Instagram wherein she speaks about how she benefitted from yoga and encourages everyone to take it up.
Here are some more posts from celebs:
