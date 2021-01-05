Inside Pics: Sushmita Sen Throws Party for Rohman Shawl's Birthday
The model celebrated his birthday on 4 January.
Model Rohman Shawl recently celebrated his birthday in Dubai with partner Sushmita Sen and her family. Sushmita's sister actor Charu Asopa shared photos from the yacht party that Sushmita had organised. "Happy birthday Rohman Jiju #birthdaybash #yatchparty. It was super fun. Didi you are awesome, I love the way you plan everything. It’s always so much fun to do party with you," she captioned her Instagram post.
Sushmita and Rohman can be seen cosying up to each other in the photos while her daughters Renee and Alisah smile for the camera. Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen and her mother were also part of the party. The family spent Christmas and New Year in Dubai.
Sushmita wished Rohman with an Instagram post on 4 January. "Happyyyyyy Birthday My Babushhhh @rohmanshawl. 'Rooh se Rooh tak' May God bless you with abundance of all that your beautiful heart desires...to know you is to love you!! Here’s to your health & happiness always!! We love you #BirthdayBoy Collective hug from Alisah, Renee & yours truly," she wrote.
The Aarya actor had opened up about her relationship with Rohman Shawl in a 2019 interview with Rajeev Masand. She recalled that they began chatting after he sent her a direct message on Instagram. "Touch screen phone ki jai ho because I was just checking what all had come and this boy broke something in the room. So I was talking to him and I came back and it so happened that I had opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him," she said.
