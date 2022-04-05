‘Wow.. Speechless!’: Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Thanks PM Narendra Modi
Indian musician Ricky Kej thanked PM Modi for setting him 'on the path of environmental consciousness'.
Indian musician Ricky Kej, who won his second Grammy for his album Divine Tides, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his praise and blessings.
Responding to Kej's tweet about winning the award, PM Modi had tweeted, "Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours!"
Kej responded, "Wow.. speechless! To receive praise from the Hon'ble Prime Minister himself! Thank you @narendramodi ji, I hope I made you proud. You set me on the path of Environmental Consciousness 7 years ago when I won my 1st GRAMMY Award, and here I am today :-) Thanks for your blessings."
After his Grammy win, Ricky Kej had shared a picture with Stewart Copeland with the message, "Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides. Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic . My 2nd Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you."
Kej and Copeland won the Grammy for 'Best New Age Album' for Divine Tides at the 64th Grammy Awards. Kej received his first Grammy in 2015 for the album Winds of Samsara.
Ricky Kej is also an environmentalist and has been named the Global Ambassador for Kindness by UNESCO MGIEP. He was also named a Land Ambassador at the UNCCD COP14.
