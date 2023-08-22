In continuation of the report, Mumbai Police have registered a First Information Report(FIR) against Pradhyuman and his family, alleging domestic violence against Ashima.

As per the FIR filed, Ashima left her home in September 2022 and endured physical and emotional abuse by her husband and family. Moreover, it also stated that her family was allegedly subjected to blackmail and other forms of harassment.

Advocate Anmol Bartaria, representing Chauhaan, told the publication, “The allegations with FIR lodged are grave and concerning with domestic violence and constant mental, physical abuse at its core. The matter is in the investigative stage and should be carried in full swing. Ashima is in the process of taking appropriate legal proceedings against the accused in accordance with law.”

He further added that Chauhaan is in no condition to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Pradhyuman told the publication, "I don't know about it. To the best of my knowledge, we are in settlement talks with the lawyers to resolve our marital issues amicably."