Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to Honour Rishi, Irrfan, Sushant

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will pay a special tribute to late actors Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput. As a part of IFFM’s tribute section, the festival will be screening Khan's Song of Scorpion, Kapoor's 102 Not Out and Rajput’s Kedarnath this year.

Festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said in a statement, “Artistes live on through their legacy. These were some fine men who did some incredible movies that resonated with everyone. It was important for us to celebrate their memory. We handpicked some great films for our audience so that we relive a little bit of their lives with them. Their loss to the film industry is irrevocable, but the magic of their movies will continue to entertain generations hereafter.”