Kareena to Anushka: Celebs Who Have Aced the Maternity Photoshoot

Anushka Sharma, who recently welcomed a baby girl with Virat Kohli, was seen on the cover for Vogue India‘s January 2021 issue in which she shared her pregnancy experience. She said, “You are more connected to your body, to all that is happening.” She added, “When you are expecting, you connect with people you never thought you would. Honestly, all the women in my life, not only my close friends, have been so kind, so helpful in reaching out. I do have friends who have babies, but they don’t live in Mumbai, so being able to discuss things—the overwhelming emotions, whether I’m behaving normal or hormonal... For all those questions, you have to have that circle. I think it’s really underrated, that sisterhood.”